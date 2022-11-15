Local Man Accused Of Cutting, Burning Juvenile With A Torch

An Albany man has been accused of cutting a female juvenile with broken glass and burning her with a butane torch.
Ronald Lewis Mason, 44, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to a felony charge of 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
According to police, the investigation began on Monday while Orleans County Deputy Sheriff Doug Morrill was on duty as a resource officer at Lake Region Union High School in Orleans.
Orleans Superior Court
Deputy Morrill was informed by a Lake Region student that a friend, who attended a different school, had been assaulted.
“I was notified by student Juvenile2 regarding concerns about Juvenile1,” wrote Deputy Morrill in his report. “Juvenile2 indicated Juvenile1 was currently at the Albany ‘Genny’ store and reported to staff she had been assaulted…Staff advised Juvenile1 had numerous cuts on her back.”
Police responded to the store and spoke to store owner Emily Maclure who advised Juvenile1 came into the store asking for bandages for cuts on her back. The alleged victim was then taken to North Country Hospital by a family member.
Police then interviewed Juvenile1 at the hospital. She told police the assault occurred after she had gotten into an argument with Mason.
“Juvenile1 indicated Ronald caught her off guard and ‘pinned her down,’ reaching under the back of her sweatshirt and cutting her several times with a piece of broken glass,” wrote Deputy Morrill.
The alleged victim also told police that she was burned “on several occasions with a butane torch,” according to the report.
Police said Juvenile1 provided a sworn written statement to investigators saying she did not feel safe due to “some physical and verbal altercation between me and (Mason) including burns with a torch lighter while my wrist was held down…For the burns the pain was beyond 10 which spread from my wrist all the way around and up my forearm.”
Police said they could also see evidence of a possible assault with a torch.
“Juvenile1 showed five marks along her arm showing significant amounts of skin healing, consistent with burns in the process of healing,” wrote Deputy Morrill.
Mason was released by the court on the condition that he not contact, abuse, harass or go within 300 feet of the alleged victim, her home or her school.
Mason faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.
