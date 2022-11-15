Local Man Accused Of Cutting, Burning Juvenile With A Torch
Ronald Lewis Mason

An Albany man has been accused of cutting a female juvenile with broken glass and burning her with a butane torch.

Ronald Lewis Mason, 44, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to a felony charge of 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.

