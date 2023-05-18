Local Man Accused Of Fake Call To 911

Ryan John, 30, of Newport, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday including identity theft, false pretenses, false information to a police officer and false alarm.
John is now being held at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield for unrelated reasons.
“Ryan John knew full well that he called 911 with the intent of making a false report of a life-threatening issue, wasting the time of the 911 Dispatch Center, the Newport Police Dispatch, the Newport Police Officers and the Newport Ambulance Service,” wrote Newport Police Sgt. Charles Moulton in his report.
The alleged incident occurred on March 31 at approximately 2:22 a.m.
Newport Police Dispatch received a 911 transfer call involving a person who identified himself as “John Brown” who advised that he was at 40 Bayview Street. The caller said he observed an overdose while looking into an apartment below him - occupied by Corbin Coull, 23.
But when Newport Police Dispatch took over the call from 911, the caller changed his story, saying he was across the street.
“The caller stated he would rather not speak with anyone, he was ‘just concerned about the people,’” wrote Sgt. Moulton. “During this phone call it sounded to me like I could hear footsteps as if the person was walking on frozen snow on a hard surface. The temperature was 18 degrees Fahrenheit at the time.”
When police arrived on the scene, they knocked on Coull’s door.
“I knocked on the door to apartment #3 and was immediately greeted by Corbin Coull and Alisha Coull,” wrote Sgt. Moulton. “I asked if both were OK and both advised they were. I informed both Coulls of the complaint I had received. Corbin Coull stated that ‘it’s probably Ryan John trying to get me in trouble…because he was harassing his girl and she came over here so she was safe.’”
Police said they then identified the voice on the 911 call as Ryan John.
“Ryan John at this point admitted to being the 911 caller and seemed to understand what he did was not right,” wrote Sgt. Moulton.
John faces a possible sentence on all his new charges of over five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
