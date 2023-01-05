Local Man Accused Of Getting Violent With A Probation & Parole Vehicle
Buy Now

The Vermont Superior Court on Main Street in Newport City, in the foreground, and the Orleans County courthouse in the background. (File Photo)

A local man got violent with a probation and parole transport vehicle while being taken to jail.

That’s according to court documents filed by the Newport Police Department.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments