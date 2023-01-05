Local Man Accused Of Getting Violent With A Probation & Parole Vehicle

A local man got violent with a probation and parole transport vehicle while being taken to jail.
That’s according to court documents filed by the Newport Police Department.
Scott D. Souliere, 45, of Orleans, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to a felony charge of unlawful mischief and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren. However, Souliere, who has eight prior criminal convictions, remains in jail.
Orleans Superior Court
Police say Souliere was being transported to Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) in Newport on Nov. 23 when he suddenly caused over $3,000 in damage to the vehicle from the back seat.
Newport Police Ofc. Cody Smith said in his report that Newport Probation and Parole officers called the police to report that Souliere damaged the state’s silver 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV used as an official transport vehicle.
“I spoke with William Dansereau, 32, and Brendan Curtis, 32, who work for Newport Probation and Parole,” wrote Ofc. Smith. “They both advised that while transporting Souliere to NSCF he was able to unbuckle his seat-belt and start kicking the right rear door of the transport vehicle. In doing so, Souliere damage the door to the point where it would not close properly and also caused damage to the window cage inside of the vehicle.”
Police say they later learned the damage to the state vehicle is estimated at $3,422.29.
Souliere faces a possible sentence of up to 5 years in prison and a $5,000.00 fine if convicted.
