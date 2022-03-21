Local Man Accused Of Molesting Young Girl Sunday Morning

Vermont State Police responded to a Newbury home Sunday morning after a receiving a report that an male suspect had been caught molesting an eight-year-old girl in her bedroom.
Newbury resident Jordan Schettini, 39, has now been charged with felony aggravated sexual assault on a victim under the age of 13 and repeated sexual assault of a child.
Schettini was arrested at the scene and lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at an out-of-county arraignment in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and was ordered held without bail by Judge Justin Jiron.
Caledonia Superior Court
State police say Schettini admitted to having inappropriate contact with the girl.
“When I asked Jordan what happened that morning with (the juvenile), Jordan responded by saying he ‘molested’ her,” wrote VSP Tpr. Jason Danielsen in his report. “Jordan said incidents like this happened with (the juvenile) multiple times…When asked to try to narrow it down he said between 20 and 100 times.”
State police said they were called to the scene by a witness who reported walking into the room while the alleged incident was happening.
According to court documents, Schettini was later found by police laying in a gully next to a river with a gun in one hand and a cell phone in the other.
“I actively pointed my firearm at Jordan,” wrote Tpr. Danielsen. “Then I yelled, to get your hands up. At this time, Jordan raised his left hand, which I observed a silver revolver hand gun in his left hand. Jordan also had a cell phone in his right hand and was talking to someone on the cell phone. I then yelled for him to put the gun down, which he did.”
The case will now proceed in Orange County Superior Court.
Schettini faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison if convicted.
