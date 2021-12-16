A Newport man has been accused of hosting a vodka party for minors.
Joseph Michael Ricard, 31, pleaded not guilty on Dec. 7 in Orleans Superior Court to misdemeanor charges of violating conditions of release, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, furnishing alcohol to a minor and providing false information to a police officer and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
According to court documents, Newport Police say they received a report at 10:54 p.m. on Nov. 11 that Ricard had purchased alcohol for a male juvenile and that the juvenile had sent out a picture on social media of himself drinking vodka with a girl in Ricard’s Third Street apartment.
Orleans Superior Court
When police arrived on the scene they asked him who was inside and Ricard allegedly responded “It doesn’t matter.”
Ricard, who is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol due to a pending drunken driving charge, then admitted he had been drinking, said police.
“Yeah, I have been drinking. Why?,” said Ricard, according to a report filed by Newport Police Ofc. Jonathan Morin.
Ricard was then arrested and police searched the apartment where they allegedly located three juveniles who had been consuming alcohol.
“JUV 1 told Officer (Colin) Sykes that he had been drinking and specifically stated he had ‘four shots,’” wrote Ofc. Morin in his report. “JUV 1 also stated that he got the alcohol from Ricard…”
Police said another male subject identified as Vladimeer Austin, 18, was also in the apartment.
“After talking with Officer Sykes and Sergeant (Charles) Moulton, JUV 2, JUV 3 and Austin told them that they had consumed alcohol. JUV 3 and Austin also admitted to consuming marijuana.”
If convicted of all the charges, Ricard faces a possible sentence of over 5 years in prison and $6,000 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.