A Hardwick man is facing a felony charge related to child pornography.
Travis Lathe-Godfrey, 26, formerly of Newport, was arraigned in Orleans Superior Court on Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty to a charge of promoting a recording of sexual conduct by a child. He is accused of sharing via Facebook Messenger an image of a child being sexually assaulted by a man.
Lathe-Godfrey was arrested in Hardwick on Tuesday, following an extensive investigation by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office. A criminal investigator within the AG’s office, Jesse Sawyer, led the investigation. Sawyer is assigned to the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The charge brought against Lathe-Godfrey stems from an investigation conducted by the Attorney General’s Office, VT-ICAC, Vermont State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, the Burlington Police Department, and the Hardwick Police Department.
The AG’s office reported the crime occurred in August 2020. Facebook alerted authorities to the dissemination of the image and cooperated with efforts by law enforcement to track down the user of the account. An investigation, reported Sawyer, determined Lathe-Godfrey sent the image to his sister.
Sawyer also noted the existence of a pending charge against Lathe-Godfrey for lewd and lascivious conduct with a child that was filed in Orleans Superior Court in 2019. The alleged victim in the case is an 8-year-old girl.
“Additionally, LE (law enforcement) records show multiple incidents involving Lathe-Godfrey and juvenile females,” noted Sawyer. “These incidents range between the years 2013-2021. Lathe-Godfrey is noted as a person of interest in these matters. Ultimately, these matters did not result in criminal charges against Lathe-Godfrey.”
At his arraignment on Wednesday, Judge Lisa Warren ordered as conditions of release that Lathe-Godfrey can’t have contact with children under 16. He is only allowed contact with his own children if the mother of the children is present. Lathe-Godfrey also cannot access the Internet unless it’s for work, medical or legal reasons.
The maximum penalty should Lathe-Godfrey be convicted is 10 years in prison and a fine of $20,000.
