Local Man Accused Of Shooting His Brother’s Car In Concord

A local man is accused of shooting his brother’s car multiple times.
Stephen J. Tremblay, 47, of West Charleston, pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court on Monday to felony charges of 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, unlawful mischief and committing a crime with a weapon. Tremblay has also been charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment.
Tremblay was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Essex Superior Court
According to court documents, police met with Tremblay’s brothers, Mark Tremblay, 51, and Thomas Trembley, 58, at 83 Tremblay Lane in the town of Concord, where the alleged incident occurred.
“Mark and Thomas advised they believed Stephen had some form of mental health issue but refused to see a doctor,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Chad Weikel in his report.
The brothers told police that Stephen Tremblay was parked in his brother’s driveway beeping his horn nonstop. Stephen Temblay then allegedly tackled his brother Mark to the ground and then left the residence.
But Stephen Tremblay returned five minutes later with his 30-30 rifle, said police.
Police said the brothers were inside the house with the doors locked, and Tremblay started striking the front door with the stock of the rifle, causing the rifle to discharge a bullet.
Tremblay then used the rifle to shoot his brother’s vehicle - a 2017 Ford Escape - multiple times. The vehicle sustained approximately five gunshots, said police. Tremblay then fled in his pickup truck.
A BOLO (Be On The Lookout) was then issued to law enforcement for Tremblay’s truck - a 2005 silver Ford pickup.
Derby state police later located Tremblay and took him into custody. Tremblay was transported back to the St. Johnsbury state police barracks, where he was processed.
Tremblay faces a possible sentence of 26 years in prison and over $31,000 in fines.
