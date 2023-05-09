Local Man Accused Of Shooting His Brother’s Car In Concord
A local man is accused of shooting his brother’s car multiple times.

Stephen J. Tremblay, 47, of West Charleston, pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court on Monday to felony charges of 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, unlawful mischief and committing a crime with a weapon. Tremblay has also been charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

