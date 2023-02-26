A Groton man has been accused of allegedly slamming a door into a woman’s face leaving a large bruise.
Thomas Williams, 29, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
According to court documents, the alleged victim - a 27 year-old woman - texted 9-1-1 about the alleged incident at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Caledonia Superior Court
“She advised that she was trying to leave the house in order to get her vehicle fixed and (Thomas Williams) kicked the front door into her face,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Domonique Figueroa in her report. “(She) advised she had a bruise on her face and the pain was at about a 6 on a pain scale of 1- 10.”
The alleged victim also told police that she has had previous “domestic situations” with Williams and that she had bruises on her arm from an incident that occurred about a week ago.
“I took pictures of the bruise on (her) left cheek bone with her permission and noticed that it was extremely pigmented for just having recently occurred,” wrote Tpr. Figueroa. “I also noticed that the bruising was mainly directly on her cheek bone but extended up to her lower eyelid and down to her neck…(She) also advised that she applied for an RFA (Relief From Abuse order) against Williams which was granted and served on him on Feb. 22.”
When police interviewed Williams he denied assaulting the alleged victim
Williams faces a possible sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.
