Local Man Accused Of Sparking Structure Fire With Fireworks

A Hardwick man was cited into court for reportedly sparking a fire that threatened occupants inside a residence by setting off fireworks.
Travis Daigle, 19, is charged with reckless endangerment for the incident that occurred on May 3 at 130 Hillside St. in Hardwick. A report by acting Hardwick Police Chief Michael Henry notes that fireworks that Daigle and an unnamed juvenile set off in the afternoon on May 3 caused a fire in the garage on the property. Occupants inside the residence were trapped, according to the report, and needed assistance from people outside to escape through a window. No injuries were reported.
The garage was destroyed, and considerable damage was done to the adjacent residence.
Daigle was ordered to report to Caledonia Superior Court for arraignment on July 11. In addition to the reckless endangerment charge, he is also charged with disorderly conduct and illegal use of fireworks. The case against the child who was with Daigle was sent to the Restorative Justice Center.
