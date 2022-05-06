Breaking up is hard to do.

Especially if your girlfriend bought you an ATV.

Jaemind Fortin, 23, of Coventry, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday to operation of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.

According to court documents, Fortin is accused of stealing an orange CanAm Outlander XR All-Terrain Vehicle owned by his ex-girlfriend the day after they broke up. The ATV was later located in the woods behind a residence on Simino Lane in the town of Irasburg. Police say Fortin was found nearby after walking out of the woods.

Orleans Superior Court

“Fortin stated the ATV was his and later stated he went for a ‘tool around the mountain,’” wrote Vermont State Tpr. Abigail Drew in her report.

Fortin told police he had been in a relationship with Bailey Messier, 21, for four years and that he and Messier “pay for everything, but everything is in her name because of his license.”

Police said Messier then arrived on the scene.

“I spoke with her and she advised the ATV is in her name, she pays for it,” wrote Tpr. Drew. “Messier advised she bought it for Fortin, because he wanted it…Messier was able to speak with Fortin at which time she stated to him ‘If you’d like to pay it off you can have the four wheeler, I want nothing to do with it.’”

Fortin faces a possible sentence of up to 2 years in prison and a $1,000.00 fine if convicted.

