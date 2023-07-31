Local Man Accused Of Supplying Herion That Killed Girlfriend
The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.

Facing an allegation that heroin he gave to his girlfriend led to her death, a man from Hardwick pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday.

Billy J. Carr, 47, was arraigned on a felony charge of selling/dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting. The alleged crime occurred in January 2022, but the Caledonia County State’s Attorney didn’t file the charge with the court until July 18.

