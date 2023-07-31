Local Man Accused Of Supplying Herion That Killed Girlfriend

Facing an allegation that heroin he gave to his girlfriend led to her death, a man from Hardwick pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday.
Billy J. Carr, 47, was arraigned on a felony charge of selling/dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting. The alleged crime occurred in January 2022, but the Caledonia County State’s Attorney didn’t file the charge with the court until July 18.
The police investigation that led to the case against Carr started with the discovery of Diana Rowell, 39, deceased in her home on Edgewood Street in Hardwick on Jan. 13, 2022.
At the request of Hardwick Town Manager David Upson, Morristown Police Chief Jason Luneau conducted the investigation. He noted meeting with Carr outside the home and that Carr said Rowell used drugs to cope with pain she had in her back, legs and hips. Carr reportedly told the chief that he believed the last time she took heroin was that morning.
“I asked him how he knew she used this morning,” the chief wrote. “He said, ‘because I got her some.’”
According to the police affidavit, Carr said he left cigarettes and ten bags of heroin with Rowell earlier that morning before he went to work.
The chief noted that he found numerous heroin baggies near the bed where Rowell’s body was found. “The bags were stamped waxed glassine baggies with a stamp of ‘Green is good’ with a skull and crossbones picture,” stated Chief Luneau.
The affidavit notes that Carr said he bought the heroin from a guy he saw outside Hayes Store/Jiffy Mart, but he would not identify who the person was. A search of Carr’s phone revealed a text message about the drug transaction between Carr and someone identified as “R Hill.”
An autopsy done on the body of Rowell determined a cause of death as accidental “fentanyl intoxication.”
A conviction for the charge Carr is facing could lead to a prison sentence of two to 20 years.
