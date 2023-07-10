Local Man Accused Of Triple Play Shoplifting On Saturday

A local man was arrested by police around noon on Saturday for allegedly shoplifting from Aubuchon Hardware in St. Johnsbury.
He was then released on a citation, but he allegedly shoplifted at two other stores in the downtown area later that afternoon.
Shawn D. Greenwood, 50, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to multiple misdemeanor charges, including two counts of petit larceny, retail theft, false information to a police officer and unlawful trespass.
Caledonia Superior Court
Greenwood was then released by Judge Justin P. Jiron on conditions including orders that he should stay away from Aubuchon Hardware, the Family Dollar Store and Horizon’s Deli.
According to a report by St. Johnsbury Police Capt. Jason Gray, dispatch reported that a male wearing red shorts and a black t-shirt had just stolen tools from Aubuchon Hardware at 222 Hastings Hill. The male suspect was last seen headed South on Railroad Street on the railroad tracks.
Capt. Gray later located Greenwood walking South on Mills Street wearing red shorts and no shirt. Greenwood told police that he was not at Aubuchon that day and denied stealing anything.
But police received a security picture from Aubuchon Hardware showing Greenwood carrying a tool case.
Greenwood was cited into court and released for allegedly stealing a 142-piece DeWalt socket set valued at $169.99.
But then, around 3:20 p.m., dispatch told police that Shawn Greenwood and Jessica Norrie, 26, had just shoplifted at the Family Dollar located at 716 Railroad Street. Police were also told that both Greenwood and Norrie had trespass notices prohibiting them from entering the store.
Capt. Gray located Norrie and Greenwood walking East across the Portland Street Bridge and that as police converged on them Greenwood allegedly threw something over the side of the bridge - which was later determined to be a can of Twisted Tea. Police later learned that the can had been stolen from Horizon’s Deli at 652 Railroad Street.
Police said that Greenwood stole two 4 packs of D batteries valued at $19.00 from the Family Dollar Store.
And at Horizons Deli, security video allegedly showed Greenwood and Norrie entering the building.
“Greenwood goes straight to the counter talking to the clerk when Norrie is taking the Twisted Teas ($11.60) and putting them in her bag,” wrote Capt. Gray in his report. “Then they both walk out together.”
Greenwood faces a possible sentence of over three years in prison and $4,000 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.