Local Man Accused Of Triple Play Shoplifting On Saturday
The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.

A local man was arrested by police around noon on Saturday for allegedly shoplifting from Aubuchon Hardware in St. Johnsbury.

He was then released on a citation, but he allegedly shoplifted at two other stores in the downtown area later that afternoon.

