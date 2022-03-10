Local Man Arraigned Twice Within Five Days Held In Jail

A local man appeared before the judge in Caledonia Superior Court on Tuesday for the second time in five days, and steps were taken to impede the ability to re-offend.
Timothy Fenoff, 48, who lists his address as Room 116 at the Colonnade Inn in Lyndon, is currently being held at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility. Per Judge Justin Jiron’s order, Fenoff can’t leave jail until he has a place to stay with a responsible adult.
The first time Judge Jiron saw Fenoff on March 3, Fenoff pleaded not guilty to seven counts of violating court orders, and the judge ordered Fenoff to stay away from the Colonnade Inn and sent Fenoff on his way.
Five days later, the Colonnade Inn is where Lyndonville Police Officer Jason Harris reported finding Fenoff hiding in a room inhabited by a woman he’s been ordered to stay away from. According to Officer Harris’s affidavit, Fenoff claimed he didn’t remember his previous brush with the Lyndonville law just six days prior on March 2.
“I escorted Fenoff to my cruiser and advised him of his Miranda Rights. Fenoff continued to feign ignorance to his conditions of release and abuse prevention order, despite the fact that I arrested him for these same violations the week prior,” noted Officer Harris.
Harris took Fenoff into custody on March 2 after reportedly finding Fenoff in a vehicle with a woman he’s been ordered to have no contact with. She has a restraining order against him, and previous conditions of release also forbid contact.
When Officer Harris encountered Fenoff on March 8, he was responding to a report that despite a court order restricting his presence at the Colonnade, Fenoff was there. He and Chief Jack Harris first went to Room 116 where Fenoff had been staying. They found the door ajar but could see no one inside.
Next they went to Room 133; it’s where the woman Fenoff isn’t supposed to be with lives. Officer Harris noted that the woman first claimed Fenoff was not there, but after reminding her that she could get in trouble for lying to the police, she was overheard saying “I don’t want to go to jail Tim.” Then she opened the door to let the police in.
The officer said Fenoff was found lying on the floor between a bed and a wall with a blanket covering his upper body. Officer Harris said he prepared for possible resistance.
“I knew Fenoff to have a history of resisting and fighting with police,” he stated. “Based on this information, I had my Taser drawn and at the high-ready position while Chief Harris assisted Fenoff to his feet.”
Despite the threat of the drawn Taser, Officer Harris noted, Fenoff was “passively resistant.” Together he and the chief were able to secure him after a brief struggle. Officer Harris noted that a knife was found in the area where Fenoff was lying.
Later that same day Fenoff appeared before Judge Jiron and pleaded guilty to another court order violation and a felony-level abuse prevention order violation that carries a maximum jail penalty of three years. This time the court decided that without someone responsible for Fenoff to stay with he’d need to be in jail.
Fenoff’s criminal history includes a recent Essex County arrest for possession of methamphetamine. In that November 2021 case, he was listed as a resident of Dalton, N.H.
