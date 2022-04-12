A Wheelock man is facing multiple criminal charges, including theft of a car from Burlington, after being arrested by Lyndonville Police on Friday.
Dylan Brink, 25, was taken into custody by Officer Jason Harris. The officer was on routine patrol on Steven’s Loop in Lyndon when he reported seeing a vehicle matching the description of one stolen in Burlington. Brink had been identified as the suspect in the car theft, and Officer Harris also noted he knew Brink was wanted by St. Johnsbury Police as well for additional crimes.
When the officer turned his cruiser to stop the vehicle, he reported, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed. Officer Harris accelerated and caught up to the vehicle, which stopped. Brink was the driver, Officer Harris noted, and was taken into custody.
Among three police agencies reporting crimes committed by Brink in their jurisdictions - Burlington, Lyndon and St. Johnsbury - Brink is facing charges of larceny, operating without owner consent, eluding a police officer in a grossly negligent manner, negligent operation, possession of stolen property, and violating conditions of release.
Brink was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on May 16.
