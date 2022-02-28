A Lisbon man arrested nearly a year ago by the FBI on charges of making child sexual abuse images is taking his case to trial and has waived his right to a speedy trial in order to be evaluated, according to court records reviewed Monday.
Dennis Michael Bousquet, 32, who also lived in Lyndonville, was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of production of child pornographic images and one count of distribution of child pornography, charges that carry a maximum sentence of decades behind bars.
The indictments come after his arrest by federal agents on March 31, a day after he allegedly took sexually explicit photographs of a pre-pubescent female and sent them through Kik, an online chat group, to an undercover FBI agent, who had several online chats with Bousquet in March 2021.
Investigators said they traced the username of the Kik profile to Bousquet’s address in Lisbon.
According to court records, FBI agents identified the victim on publicly accessible Facebook photographs.
Bousquet, who is being represented by Jeffrey Levin, of the federal defender’s office, was arrested at the residence after returning home from work.
According to the affidavit for arrest, Bousquet admitted to taking photographs of the girl and “further admitted to having engaged in similar conduct with an ex-girlfriend’s minor daughter in either 2018 or 2019.”
According to the case summary, a trial that had been scheduled for June 2021 was continued to September, then to December, then to mid-February, and then to mid-March, before being continued again, currently for mid-May.
On Feb. 17, Bousquet announced his intent to file a waiver of speedy trial.
“The defendant moves to continue the trial for 60 days, until the May 2022 trial setting,” Levin wrote in the motion to continue trial, which was agreed to by prosecutors. “Defense counsel is still in the process of having the defendant evaluated. Two sessions have been completed and the report is still being prepared.”
According to federal statute, a first-time offender convicted of producing child sexual abuse images faces a statutory minimum of 15 years to a maximum of 30 years in federal prison and a first-time offender convicted of distribution faces a statutory minimum of five years to a maximum of 20 years in prison.
New Hampshire State Police assisted the FBI in the Bousquet investigation.
