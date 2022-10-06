Local Man Arrested In Fatal Overdose Case

Two police departments have arrested a Coos County man who county prosecutors are charging with selling drugs that led to a fatal overdose.
Mason Therriault, 29, was arrested just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in Northumberland by Northumberland and Lancaster police.
“Both agencies were able to make contact with Mr. Therriault, who was at his Pike Street residence,” Northumberland Police Lt. William Daisey wrote in a press release issued Thursday afternoon. “Mr. Therriault was the subject of a criminal investigation that resulted in the execution of a search warrant upon the residence.”
Northumberland police charged Therriault with two counts of felony drug possession one felony count of possession with the intent to distribute.
On Thursday evening, NPD Chief Peter Pelletier said the investigation that had advanced began around noontime Wednesday.
“Leads from one investigation brought us to Mr. Therriault’s door,” said Pelletier.
According to the New Hampshire Judicial Branch case summary opened up on Thursday after the involvement of the Coos County attorney’s office, Therriault is charged with a special class felony of sale of a controlled drug with death resulting and three Class A felony counts of subsequent-offense sale of drugs, which included fentanyl and methamphetamine.
The charges taken together carry a maximum sentence of decades in state prison.
After his arrest and a recommendation by Coos County prosecutors that Therriault be housed in jail as his case pends, Therriault was held without bail and is being held on preventative detention at the Coos County House of Corrections on West Stewartstown.
Therriault, who is being represented by the office of the New Hampshire Public Defender, is scheduled for arraignment and a bail hearing at 10 a.m. Friday at Coos Superior Court.
The case is being prosecuted by assistant Coos County Attorney Scott Whitaker.
A copy of the affidavit for arrest could not be immediately obtained Thursday and additional details about the case and the overdose are currently unknown.
According to Northumberland police records, Therriault was arrested in July 2015 for possessing marijuana after a police call to the Pine Tree Motel for a domestic dispute.
In Littleton and Lancaster district courts, he was arrested for various misdemeanor charges in the preceding years, including for marijuana possession and, in Groveton, for prowling and looking into the windows of vehicles that didn’t belong to him, according to court records.
