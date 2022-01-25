Local Man Avoids Prison In Felony Fraud Case

A Lisbon man has avoided a stint in New Hampshire State Prison by pleading guilty to purposely committing felony forgery and agreeing to pay nearly $1,400 to a local bank that prosecutors said he defrauded in a check-writing scheme that also involved his boss as a victim.
According to Grafton Superior Court sentencing documents reviewed on Monday, Linwood St. Laurent, 50, agreed to plead guilty to four Class B felony counts of forgery, each carrying a prison sentence of 1/2 to 3 years, but all suspended on condition of good behavior and making total restitution of $1,335 to Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank.
Under the New Hampshire statute, the maximum penalty for each count is 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison.
In September, St. Laurent was indicted by a grand jury on a total of 14 Class B felony counts of forgery, after Littleton police charged with him forging the name of Ronald Day, a man he had worked for and whose garage in Lisbon he had lived in, on a total of 14 checks with an overall value of $1,395 that St. Laurent cashed for himself, with the purpose to defraud Day.
St. Laurent also faced a Class B felony count of theft by deception.
The checks were forged and cashed at the bank between November 2019 and February, said police.
Although Day, who was informed by the bank about the forged checks and subsequently reimbursed by the bank, told Littleton police he did not want to press criminal charges, detectives told him they would go forward with charges because the bank in Littleton had lost the money.
When interviewed by police, St. Laurent said he had permission to write out the checks. Day refuted that claim to police, saying St. Laurent did not have permission to write any checks on his account, according to the arrest warrant.
In a separate case involving another court-ordered payment, St. Laurent still owes nearly $50,000 in restitution required as part of his plea in a felony arson case from 2003 in Littleton, where authorities said he set fire to his former Sampson Road home, where two cats died and a Littleton firefighter was stricken with heat exhaustion.
According to court records, the arson case has been reopened numerous times in the past two decades for lack of payments, which constitute a violation of court orders.
St. Laurent is required to pay a total of $49,140, to be collected by the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, whose officials in 2020 told Grafton Superior Court that St. Laurent still owes nearly all of the total amount, but is deliberately dodging payments.
A hearing on the violation of a court order regarding lack of payments was held at Grafton Superior Court in April 2020, followed by a court order.
In June 2021, another hearing was held for a violation of a court order.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.