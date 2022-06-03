Local Man Charged After Alleged Memorial Day Assault

Vermont State Police responded to a report of a woman screaming on Memorial Day and found a lot of broken flower pots, frightened children and a man now charged with assault.
David W. Friedman, 58, of Groton, pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault - prior conviction and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Prosecutors say the alleged offenses occurred in the presence of a child.
Court records indicate Friedman was previously convicted of domestic assault in February of 2011 in Chittenden County.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed by VSP Tpr. Jason Haley, police responded at 11:11 a.m. on Monday to 366 Goodfellow Road in Groton for the report of a woman screaming “stop.”
“Upon my arrival, I pulled into the driveway and two young teenagers exited a car parked in the garage and started to run towards me,” wrote Tpr. Haley in his report. “I observed scattered flower pots, with flowers and potting soil spread across the front walkway…I exited my cruiser and observed both girls were noticeably upset, and asked them what was wrong. (The juvenile) stated he is ‘going crazy and destroying everything in the house.””
Troopers then entered the residence and spoke with the alleged victim - a 46-year-old woman.
“I observed more broken flowerpots and potting soil strewn across the entryway,” wrote Tpr. Haley.
The alleged victim told police she and Friedman had gotten into an argument and that Friedman suddenly became violent.
“Friedman became irate, grabbed her by her left shoulder and threw her to the ground,” wrote Tpr. Haley. “(She) advised Friedman stomped on her ankle and her ankle hurt. I observed a dark brown bruise on (her) left bicep and asked what happened there. (She) stated Friedman bit her a couple days ago.”
Friedman was then arrested and transported to Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Friedman faces a possible sentence of up to ten years in prison and $20,000 in fines if convicted.
