Local Man Charged Again With Molesting Little Girl In Orleans County

A man accused of molesting little girls in Caledonia County has now been charged with a similar crime in Orleans County.
Justin Rich, 31, of Greensboro Bend, was charged on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court with felony lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. Rich pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Police said the alleged assaults occurred in Greensboro while Justin was babysitting the alleged juvenile victim.
Orleans Superior Court
In June, Rich pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to felony sexual assault on a victim under 16 and three more felony charges of lewd & lascivious conduct with a child.
Deputy State Attorney Claire Burns asked the court to hold Rich without bail.
But Judge Jiron, who was on the bench in Caledonia County at the time, released Rich into the custody of his father, Dennis Rich, at 9 South Main Street in Hardwick and a secured appearance bond of $5,000 - which means Rich only had to pay ten percent down ($500) to be released.
Police said the alleged incidents charged in Caledonia County occurred in Stannard, Barnet and Greensboro Bend between 2015 and 2017 - while Rich was babysitting children.
The alleged victims were reported to be between ages 8 and 12 at the time of the assaults.
In the Caledonia case, Rich allegedly wrote a letter of apology to the alleged victims.
“l am so sorry for what I did I shouldn’t of felt you girls over,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Joshua Lewis in his report. “I feel so bad I wish I could take this back I hope you all can forgive I don’t want symumphy (sic). I was real bad doing this…I am deeply sorry I touched those kids.”
Rich also said in the letter that he went through the same thing from when he was 4 until he started the first grade.
Rich faces a possible sentence on the new Orleans County charge of two to 15 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Rich faces a possible sentence on the Caledonia County charges of two to 65 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.
