Local Man Charged Again With Molesting Little Girl In Orleans County

Justin Rich. (Contributed photo)

A man accused of molesting little girls in Caledonia County has now been charged with a similar crime in Orleans County.

Justin Rich, 31, of Greensboro Bend, was charged on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court with felony lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. Rich pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

