Local Man Charged In Alleged Axe Attack On Truck

A Greensboro man has been charged with assaulting a truck with rocks and an axe.
Michael Scott Lussier, 40, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Monday to three counts of felony aggravated assault with a weapon and misdemeanor charges of simple assault, aggravated disorderly conduct and unlawful mischief.
Lussier was released on conditions and a $2,500 unsecured appearance bond by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
Orleans Superior Court
The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department said they responded on Nov. 5 just after 5 p.m. for a report of a disturbance on Main Street in Greensboro.
“I was informed a male threw rocks at the windshield of a truck as it traveled on Main Street and hit the truck with an axe,” wrote Detective Carmen Visan in her report. “The name of the suspect given was Michael Lussier.”
Police said Wyatt Shedd, 18, was the driver of a 2011 silver GMC truck that was southbound from Smith’s Store on Main Street. Shedd told police he saw Michael Lussier in the road and saw Michael throw rocks at his windshield.
“Wyatt turned his truck around to ask Michael why he would throw rocks at his truck,” wrote Detective Visan. “He stopped the truck before 896 Main St., where Michael lives and where Michael was standing when he threw the rocks.
Shedd told police that Lussier approached him and yelled at him to “get out of here,” while he punched him once in the face.
“Wyatt was greatly shocked and before he could realize what happened, Michael hit the driver-side of his door with a large axe.” wrote Visan. “The axe left a large dent and damage to his driver-side door.”
Police said the axe was large - approximately 50 inches long and weighing about 10 pounds. The damage to Shedd’s truck is estimated at about $1,500.
Lussier faces a possible sentence of over 46 years in prison and over $33,000 in fines.
