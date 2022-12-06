Local Man Charged In Alleged Axe Attack On Truck
Michael Scott Lussier

A Greensboro man has been charged with assaulting a truck with rocks and an axe.

Michael Scott Lussier, 40, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Monday to three counts of felony aggravated assault with a weapon and misdemeanor charges of simple assault, aggravated disorderly conduct and unlawful mischief.

