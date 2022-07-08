Local Man Charged In Drug Bust

CONCORD, N.H. — Jeffrey Renaud, 54, of North Stratford, N.H. was arrested on June 28 in Plymouth, N.H., on a charge of sale of a controlled drug, subsequent offense, for selling a quantity of five ounces or more of methamphetamine.
At the time of his arrest, investigators seized a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, among other drugs, from his vehicle. Additional charges are anticipated in the counties of Coos, Rockingham, and Hillsborough.
The investigation of this case was the result of the collaborative efforts of the N.H. attorney general’s Drug Task Force, the state police’s Narcotic and Investigations Unit, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Manchester Police Dept.
Renaud was arraigned July 8 on this charge in Grafton County Superior Court, and is being held without bail pending trial.
The maximum sentence for this charge is life in the state prison with the possibility of parole.
The charge and allegations are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
