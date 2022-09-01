Local Man Charged In Fatal Crash

State Police charged the driver in a weekend crash that killed a local man.

Shane Copp, 24, of Newport, died in a crash on Route 58 in Lowell on Saturday. Copp was a passenger in a 2004 Dodge truck that crashed when driver Benjamin Chambers, 22, of Lowell, lost control on a Route 58 corner at about 10:15 p.m. On Wednesday police charged Chambers with gross negligent operation, death resulting.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments