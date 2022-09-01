Local Man Charged In Fatal Crash

State Police charged the driver in a weekend crash that killed a local man.
Shane Copp, 24, of Newport, died in a crash on Route 58 in Lowell on Saturday. Copp was a passenger in a 2004 Dodge truck that crashed when driver Benjamin Chambers, 22, of Lowell, lost control on a Route 58 corner at about 10:15 p.m. On Wednesday police charged Chambers with gross negligent operation, death resulting.
Copp was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Vermont State Police investigated and determined Chambers was speeding well in excess of the posted 50 MPH limit. Police say Chambers approached a sweeping left curve on a downhill grade, could not navigate the curve, left the road and flipped several times.
Copp was ejected from the truck and declared dead by emergency responders.
State Police were assisted at the scene by Lowell Fire Department, Missisquoi Valley Ambulance Services, Wrights Towing and the Vermont State Police-Crash Reconstruction Team.
On Wednesday Troopers from the Derby Barracks cited Chambers into Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the criminal charge. Chambers is due to appear on October 4, at 10 a.m.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Christopher Hein of the Special Operations Unit with the Vermont State Police, at 802-878-7111.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.