Local Man Charged In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

The driver of a car that crashed into motorcycles on Aug. 26, 2020 on the Red Village Road in Lyndon has been cited for criminal negligence. One of the motorcyclists was killed in the crash. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

Police say criminal negligence by a Kirby man led to a crash on the Red Village Road that killed a man riding a motorcycle.

David A. Rath, 41, was cited Friday for three charges related to the crash on Aug. 26 that killed Philip Barrett, 43, of East Burke, and injured Kari Harris, 35, of Lyndonville, and Christopher Jenkins, 36, of St. Johnsbury. All three of the victims were on motorcycles. The charges noted by Lyndonville Police are one count of grossly negligent operation with death resulting and two counts of grossly negligent operation with serious physical injury resulting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments