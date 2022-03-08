A Hardwick man has been charged with two counts of cruelty to animals after being accused of leaving his dog outside in sub-zero temperatures.
Russell S. Luce, 51, pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and was released by Judge Justin Jiron on conditions including an order that he not own or possess any animals while the case is pending.
According to a report filed by Hardwick Police Ofc. Scott Gagnon, Luce has a history of animal complaints against him including a report on January 10 from Hardwick Animal Control Ofc. Dean Mercer.
“The complaint was a dog out in the cold without food, water, or bedding,” wrote Ofc. Gagnon in his affidavit. “The residence is known to us from previous encounters with the owner Russell Luce, 51. Officer Joseph Rossi and I responded and upon arrival found a hound-type dog hooked to a small dog house. The water was frozen and there was no food seen. We looked into the dog house and there was no bedding, just a mat. I knocked on the residence door numerous times and no one answered.”
Police say after getting a warrant, they went back to Luce’s residence located at 2006 VT Route 15W in Hardwick and seized the dog. According to the report, Luce later called police asking what it would take to get his dog back.
“It was agreed that he could get the dog back if he kept the dog in when the temperatures were below 32 degrees, properly fed and watered the dog, as well as license the dog and update her vaccinations,” wrote Ofc. Gagnon. “He would also have to pay the kennel fees. I gave him a week to get a license and vaccinations. He agreed and went and got the dog back on 01/12/22.”
But ten days later police received more reports alleging the dog was outside again when the temperature was 11 degrees below zero and that the dog had also been seen outside two days earlier when the temperature was 25 degrees below zero.
“The dog was cold and shivering,” wrote Ofc. Gagnon. “I also contacted the Assistant Town Clerk, Tonia Chase, and was informed that the dog had not been licensed. No proof of vaccination has been provided.”
Police seized the dog again for a medical evaluation and placed it in foster care.
“The veterinarian’s report showed some mild deficiencies in the blood work and the dog was infested with fleas,” wrote Ofc. Gagnon. “The dog also shied away from people on approach and seemed nervous. This is usually typical if a dog has been hit or beaten…She also had 2 pressure sores: left elbow and right hip. It was also stated that the dog needed to be in a non-stressful atmosphere.”
Luce is also accused of failing to provide a second dog with needed veterinary care - which allegedly lead to it being euthanized.
Luce is facing a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and $2,000 in fines if convicted.
