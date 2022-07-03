Local Man Charged With Arson

Police say Conrad Labor, 41, of Barton intentionally set a fire on June 30 on the outside of an attached garage at 33 Vigario Lane in Barton. At the time of the fire, police said, the residence was occupied by eight children and an adult, and no injuries were reported.
Labor was held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility, and cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division. The Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) assisted in determining the origin of the fire. The cause was determined to be the result of direct human involvement, and the circumstances were considered suspicious.
Evidence was collected and interviews were conducted. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais at (802) 334-8881. People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police.
