Local Man Charged With Domestic Assault, Cruelty To A Child

An Irasburg man who police located with a bloody shirt has been accused of assaulting a 32-year-old woman and a child.
Joshua J. Pion, 36, pleaded not guilty on January 13 in Orleans Superior Court to felony 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and cruelty to a child.
Pion was then released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
Orleans Superior Court
According to a report by Vermont State Tpr. Ian Alford, the alleged incident occurred on the morning of Jan. 12 at an Irasburg residence.
The alleged victim told police that Pion punched her in the mouth and hit her in the face while a six-year-old child was in the home.
The alleged victim told police the child was in his bedroom when the altercation started but ran to them after hearing the altercation and grabbed onto Pion’s leg.
“(The alleged victim) advised Pion kicked (the child) off and told him to mind his own business,” wrote Tpr. Alford in his report.
Police said they later located Pion outside of North Country Primary Care in Barton.
Pion denied the allegations but police noticed something.
“I pointed out to Pion that blood was on his shirt in multiple places,” wrote Tpr. Alford. “Pion looked at the stain on his shirt and advised he did not know what it was. I noticed that Pion also had blood behind his ear.”
Pion faces a possible sentence of over 18 years in prison and $3500 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.