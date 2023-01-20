Local Man Charged With Domestic Assault, Cruelty To A Child
Buy Now

Federal Building and Orleans County District Court, Newport, Vt. (File Photo) #filephoto

An Irasburg man who police located with a bloody shirt has been accused of assaulting a 32-year-old woman and a child.

Joshua J. Pion, 36, pleaded not guilty on January 13 in Orleans Superior Court to felony 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and cruelty to a child.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments