A local man has been accused of a drive-by shooting against his ex-girlfriend in Concord.
Christopher Baker, 21, of West Burke, is accused of firing multiple gunshots from a pick-up truck at the alleged victim’s father’s house at 3165 Shadow Lake Road. Baker is also accused of vandalizing her car and sending threatening text messages to her current boyfriend.
“(The alleged victim) showed me Snapchat messages they received earlier from Christopher towards her current boyfriend Joshua,” wrote Tpr. David Garces in his report. “One of the messages from Christopher said ‘Your dead. Like actually.’”
Essex Superior Court
Baker pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court on Thursday to misdemeanor charges of domestic assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace by phone and a felony charge of unlawful mischief.
Baker was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron. There were no reported injuries during the shooting.
Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi is prosecuting the case. Baker was represented at arraignment by St. Johnsbury defense attorney Corby A. Gary.
According to court documents, the alleged victim, 23, and her boyfriend, Joshua Delabruere, 23, began driving to her residence on Shadow Lake Road in Concord on Tuesday night.
“(She) and Joshua stated that they were coming home through Concord Village and entered Shadow Lake Road from US RT 2,” wrote Tpr. Garces. “Shortly after, they were being tailgated by what they believed to be a Dodge Ram. They stated that this truck tried to run them off of the road. (She) and Joshua advised that they didn’t stop at her house because they knew Christopher to carry a firearm and her house didn’t have any firearms.”
They then drove to her father’s house just down the road for safety reasons.
“They advised they drove up the driveway around the back of the house to park their vehicle,” wrote Tpr. Garces. “They advised that as they entered the house, they heard between 8-10 gunshots that sounded like it came from the end of the driveway…(She) and Joshua advised that shortly after, the vehicle drove back in front of the residence and shot 3-4 more shots.”
Police said the alleged victim’s car was vandalized in her driveway on Shadow Lake Road and that all of the tires were slashed. The car was also “keyed,” according to the report.
“The car was keyed all around including a keyed-in writing on the passenger side that said ‘Whore,’” wrote Tpr. Garces.
On Wednesday, Baker was led away in handcuffs from an apartment at 53 Elm Street in St. Johnsbury after members of the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit rolled into town in their armored response vehicle.
Multiple state police units had taken positions around the five-unit apartment building. The street was closed due to the large police response.
Neither Baker, nor another man in the apartment with him, Devon Drown, resisted when the tactical team members arrived. Drown was also arrested, but he has not been charged with a crime.
Baker faces a possible sentence of over eight years in prison and over $12,000 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.