Police say a homeless man staying at the Colonnade Inn in Lyndon yelled racist language at a motel employee.
Ralph Noel Morale Jr., 59, pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor hate crime charge filed by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office on Friday after Morale was picked-up in West Burke on an arrest warrant by state police.
Morale also pleaded not guilty to seven other charges in four different criminal dockets which allege disorderly conduct at Price Chopper, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) and a Portland Street apartment building in St. Johnsbury.
Caledonia Superior Court
Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul asked the court to set $200 cash bail.
“He has an extensive criminal record,” said Prosecutor Paul. “He has seven failures to appear, seven felonies, ten violations of court orders, 29 misdemeanor convictions, multiple VOP’s (violation of probation)…Mr. Morale is well known to us in terms of his criminal history. The state feels he just won’t appear - he just disregards court orders and needs to be made aware that he should appear in court.”
But Judge Timothy B. Tomasi denied the state’s request and released Morale on conditions and a $200 unsecured appearance bond.
Lyndonville Police say Morale’s alleged racist outburst occurred on May 5 when they were called to the Colonnade Inn to evict Morale who was accused of being abusive towards motel staff including Chiquittia Keller, 38.
“It should be noted that Keller is Black,” wrote Lyndonville Police Ofc. Jason Harris in his report. “I was speaking with Keller in proximity to my cruiser, which was adjacent to where Morale was sitting…Morale began shout n***** in her direction. This upset Keller, and she became irate. Morale again repeated the word repeatedly, louder each time. This indicated to me that Morale was attempting to incite violent behavior from Keller.”
Morale has also been accused of yelling obscenities at people in the parking lot at NVRH on May 20 and at the Price Chopper store on May 5 where a preliminary breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .235 percent, according to court documents.
On April 26, state police responded to 2285 Portland Street in St. Johnsbury because Morale was allegedly refusing to leave the property and yelling profanities at the property manager.
Morale faces a possible sentence of over three years in prison and $6,000 in fines if convicted on all the charges.
