Local Man Charged With Knocking Down Street Lights In Lyndon

A local man who allegedly took down a set of street lights with his car pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday.
Armand Hebert, 21, of Lyndon Center, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor drunken driving and leaving the scene of a crash - property damage. Judge Justin P. Jiron then released Hebert on conditions.
Police said they were called to the intersection of Memorial Drive and Back Center Road in Lyndon on July 22 at 1:29 a.m.
Caledonia Superior Court
“I arrived at the location and observed that the Lyndonville Fire Department had the intersection closed due to power lines connected to the traffic lights laying across the road,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Kyle Fecher in his report. “I observed that a telephone pole and several traffic lights were laying on the ground.”
Tpr. Fecher wrote that he observed tire marks leading from the northbound lane of Memorial Drive which indicated that a vehicle had attempted to turn left onto Back Center Road, but turned approximately 30 feet too early and struck the telephone pole near the corner.
A witness, Keith Morse, 29, told police that a maroon Subaru Forrester style vehicle turned across the southbound lane of Memorial Drive at approximately 35 MPH and struck the telephone pole head-on, knocking the pole to the ground along with the traffic lights.
Morse advised that he spoke to the male driver who was outside his vehicle looking at the damage caused by the crash. Morse asked him if he was “0k.” The driver responded, “yep,” according to the report.
But as Morse was calling 911, the driver got back into the driver’s seat and drove over the fallen telephone pole and continued up Back Center Road.
State Police then went looking for the car and located it on a lawn on Center Street in Lyndon Center.
“I could see the driver door of the vehicle was open and the operator’s feet were hanging out,” wrote Tpr. Adam Aremburg in his report. “I approached the vehicle and attempted to talk with the male operator. The operator did not respond to me, and I had to knock on the “B” pillar of the vehicle to get his attention. I asked the operator what was going on. He responded with a strong slur, ‘having a grand ole time.’”
Hebert was arrested and provided an evidentiary breath test at 5:35 a.m. which showed his blood alcohol content was .125 percent. Hebert suggested during the police interview that he may have had 2-4 drinks before the crash.
Police also noticed a couple other items in the car.
“It should be noted that there was a large bong on the passenger front floorboard that was approximately 2 feet in length, and a bong bowl outside the driver door where his feet were,” wrote Tpr. Aremburg. “There were also 2 empty 16 oz Twisted Tea cans in the vehicle.”
Hebert faces a possible sentence of up to four years in prison and $3,500 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.