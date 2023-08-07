Local Man Charged With Knocking Down Street Lights In Lyndon
Buy Now

Lyndon Lyndonville Public Safety Facility Police Fire Departments #filephoto

A local man who allegedly took down a set of street lights with his car pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday.

Armand Hebert, 21, of Lyndon Center, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor drunken driving and leaving the scene of a crash - property damage. Judge Justin P. Jiron then released Hebert on conditions.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments