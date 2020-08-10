Local Man Charged With Moving Violations After Crashes

David Dauphinee

On August 9 at approximately 2:13 a.m., Travon Colburn, 20, of Charleston was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and unlawful mischief and negligent operation. Colburn was issued a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court on September 22 to answer to the charges.

Vermont State Police, Newport Police, Newport Ambulance, and Derby Fire Department responded to Darling Hill Road in Derby for a report that a 2014 Toyota Tundra crashed into several trees with unknown injuries. The truck sustained heavy damage to the front end and minor damage to all side body panels and was towed from the scene by Rays Auto.

