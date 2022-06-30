A local man has been accused of shop-lifting at the Derby Walmart store like he owned the place.
Elijah J. Emerson, 31, of Newport, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to three misdemeanor retail theft charges and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
Police describe in court documents multiple incidents at the store since January involving Emerson and his alleged crimes.
“Theft #1 occurred on January 10, 2022, at 1710 hours,” wrote Orleans County Deputy Sheriff Investigator Carmen Visan in her report after watching store security video. “Elijah entered the Walmart Store and selected an electric scooter from the store and went to the customer service to return it. Elijah failed to pay for the scooter, but he requested a gift card (with the amount) of the item on it. The employee asked Elijah for a receipt, at which time, Elijah failed to provide them with one.”
Police said Emerson then left the store with the scooter without paying for it.
Investigator Visan says Emerson then re-entered the store and selected a new pair of shoes from the shoe aisle, put them on and walked out of the store without paying for them while leaving his old shoes behind.
The second alleged incident occurred four days later when Emerson allegedly entered the store and, once again, picked up an electric scooter.
“Elijah attempted to use an employee side door (not accessed by customers) but he was stopped by employees,” wrote Visan. “He then walked to the exit doors of the store. Elijah was asked by employees if he had a receipt for the items and he failed to provide them with one. Elijah walked away accusing the employees of harassment and (past) all points of sale without paying for the scooter.”
The third incident involving Emerson occurred on May 13 and involved the alleged theft of a saw, a charger and batteries.
“Elijah failed to pay for the items,” wrote Visan. “When confronted by an employee he threatened him to ‘I should bash your head in’, and ‘people like you make me wanna snap.’”
Police said Emerson was later found using the saw to steal catalytic converters from vehicles.
Emerson faces a possible sentence of up to 18 months in prison and $1,500 in fines if convicted.
