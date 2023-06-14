Local Man Charged With Obstruction Of Justice
Buy Now

Federal Building and Orleans County District Court, Newport, Vt. (File Photo) #filephoto

A local man has been charged with obstruction of justice.

Riley Tetreault, 33, of North Troy, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday. Judge Lisa A. Warren set conditions of release and $1,000 bail.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments