Local Man Charged With Obstruction Of Justice

A local man has been charged with obstruction of justice.
Riley Tetreault, 33, of North Troy, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday. Judge Lisa A. Warren set conditions of release and $1,000 bail.
Tetreault has been charged with felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor charges of unlawful trespass and three counts of violating conditions of release.
Vermont State Police said Tetreault went to his brother Colby Tetreault’s house in Glover on June 11, violating Tetreault’s prior release conditions.
Orleans Superior Court
“Riley knocked on his door, apologizing for his behavior and acknowledging to Colby he knew he was not supposed to be there,” wrote Tpr. Aaron Leonard in his report. “Riley then began asking Colby to drop the aforementioned burglary case and they began to argue about it…Colby stated he was concerned for Riley’s mental health as of late and his drug use which Riley admitted to him.“
Tetreault faces a possible sentence of over six years in prison and $8,500 in fines on the new charges.
Riley Tetreault was charged in April with felony burglary and unlawful trespass after he allegedly attempted to break into his brother’s shed. Tetreault pleaded not guilty to the charges in Orleans Superior Court and was released on conditions by Judge Howard VanBenthuysen.
According to court documents, Tetreault left the scene after someone yelled at him through a security camera telling him to leave.
Police arrived at the scene, looked at security video of Tetreault trying to break into the shed, and interviewed the alleged victims, including Makayla Banuelos, 20.
“Banuelos told me that a few weeks ago Riley had shown up to their house and they believed that he was on drugs,” wrote Sgt. Richard Wells of the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department. “They stated that he asked them for a gun and that they denied him a gun and advised him to leave and not return as they did not want him back.”
Tetreault then pulled into his brother’s driveway while Sgt. Wells was interviewing the alleged victims.
“He stated that he did not kick the door in,” wrote Sgt. Wells. “He stated that he pulled the door until the screws came out.”
Tetreault faces a possible sentence of over 15 years in prison and $1500 in fines.
