Local Man Charged With Sexual Assault On Young Girls

A Greensboro Bend man has been charged with molesting three young girls and sexually assaulting another.
And according to court documents, the suspect wrote a letter of apology to his alleged victims in 2020.
Justin Rich, 31, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Friday to felony sexual assault on a victim under 16 and three more felony charges of lewd & lascivious conduct with a child.
Caledonia Superior Court
Deputy States Attorney Claire Burns asked the court to hold Rich without bail.
But defense attorney Sam Swope of Davis Legal Solutions argued that his client should be released into the custody of his father, Dennis Rich, at 9 South Main Street in Hardwick.
Judge Justin P. Jiron agreed with Attorney Swope and released Rich on conditions and a secured appearance bond of $5,000 - which means Rich only had to pay ten percent down ($500) to be released.
Attorney Swope also challenged probable cause on the sexual assault charge, but the judge denied it.
Police said the alleged incidents occurred in Stannard, Barnet and Greensboro Bend between 2015 and 2017 while Rich was babysitting the children.
The alleged victims were reported to be between ages 8 and 12 at the time of the assaults.
In Rich’s apology letter to the alleged victims, he states the following:
“l am so sorry for what I did I shouldn’t of felt you girls over,” wrote Tpr. Joshua Lewis in his report. “I feel so bad I wish I could take this back I hope you all can forgive I don’t want symumphy (sic). I was real bad doing this.”
Police said Rich continued on by saying the alleged victims didn’t do anything wrong and he asked for forgiveness.
Rich also said in the letter that he went through the same thing from when he was 4 until he started the first grade.
“I am deeply sorry I touched those kids,” wrote Rich, according to the report.
Rich faces a possible sentence of two to 65 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.
