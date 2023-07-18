A St. Johnsbury man has been charged with assaulting another man with a radio.
Tristan E. Garcia, 23, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to misdemeanor charges of unlawful mischief, two counts of simple assault and two counts of violating conditions of release. Judge Justin P. Jiron then released Garcia on conditions.
St. Johnsbury Police said officers were dispatched at 8:49 p.m. to a reported assault at Domino’s Pizza on Railroad Street on June 20. The alleged victim, Robert Speed, 55, told police he had been hit in the head with a radio.
Caledonia Superior Court
“I was then showed the radio by Speed, which was broken into multiple pieces on the ground,” wrote Ofc. Davis Guyer in his report. “Speed advised he lives in the New Avenue Apartments and they are told they need to park across the street, behind the TD Bank. Speed advised he was parking his vehicle for the night when Garcia approached him in the parking lot and was ‘giving him shit’ about needing to move his vehicle…Speed believed Garcia to be heavily intoxicated…Garcia reportedly grabbed a piece of wood and threw it at his (Speed’s) vehicle.”
Police said Garcia then fled on foot towards Domino’s, and Speed followed in his vehicle. Speed told police he found Garcia around the side of the business, got out of his car and chased after Garcia. Speed advised Garcia then struck him in the head with a radio.
Speed showed police the back of his head, and they observed a red mark protruding from his head and a small laceration on the bump, less than an inch in size. Speed added that he did catch Garcia, and a scuffle ensued, and that was when Garcia broke free, stood up and struck Speed in the head with the radio.
Police said a check with dispatch showed Garcia had active conditions of release not to be in public while he is drinking and not to drink to the extent where it negatively interferes with his well-being or others.
Police then located Garcia by the “Honking Tunnel” in Depot Square.
“I observed blood smeared on his arms, drops of blood on his shirt and dried blood around his mouth and the rest of his face,” wrote Ofc. Guyer. “Garcia was spitting blood onto the ground while speaking with us. Garcia advised he was assaulted, but refused to tell me who assaulted him.”
Garcia then admitted the assault took place at the bike pavilion located at 195 Bay Street.
Cpl. Steven Hartwell then informed investigators that he had taken an intoxicated male into custody, identified as Michael Milano, 43, and that Milano was involved in the case.
“I still had Garcia in the cruiser at this time,” wrote Ofc. Guyer. “Cpl Hartwell advised Milano was at the Pavilion and reported Garcia approached him and attacked him at the pavilion. Cpl Hartwell advised Milano reacted in self-defense and ‘beat up’ Garcia causing all of the blood I observed on Garcia.
Milano told police that he had every right to defend himself and that Garcia put his hands on him first. Milano said that Garcia had approached him first and attacked him.
Garcia faces a possible sentence on the new charges of over two years in prison and $4,000 in fines.
