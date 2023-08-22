Local Man Charged With Strangling A Woman

A local man strangled a 78-year-old woman and threatened to kill her.
That’s according to court documents filed in Orleans Superior Court.
William Loomis, 77, pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of felony 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor charge of interference with access to emergency services.
Orleans Superior Court
Judge Lisa A. Warren then set conditions of release including an order that Loomis could only be released into the custody of a responsible adult (condition # 4).
Vermont State Police said they were called by the alleged victim on Aug. 19 to a residence in Morgan at 10:37 p.m. for a report of domestic violence.
“Upon arrival I met with (the alleged victim) outside of the residence,” wrote Tpr. Logan Miller his report. “I observed (her) voice to be raspy, she was having a hard time speaking and her neck appeared to be slightly red…(She) reported her and William were watching TV and an argument ensued.”
The alleged victim told police Loomis became angry, was pulling her hair and then he started strangling her.
“(She) reported William then threw her against the wall,” wrote Tpr. Miller. “(She) advised she was attempting to get the phone to call for help and William would not let her have the phone….(She) advised William then started strangling her again and this time advised he was going to kill her.”
Loomis, who remains held in pre-trial detention at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, faces a possible sentence of up to 16 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.