Local Man Charged With Using Dump Truck To Target Man, Strike His Vehicle

A Lyman man has been arrested by New Hampshire State Police Troop F on charges of targeting a specific person and driving a dump truck into the man’s parked vehicle.
David Peter Pratt, 65, was arrested on June 24, and faces a Class A misdemeanor count of criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor count of stalking and causing a reasonable person to fear, and two violations each for reckless driving and negligent driving.
At about 4:30 p.m. on May 11 at 169 Wilderness Acres Road in Lyman, Pratt recklessly damaged the property of another when he struck the vehicle with the dump truck and damaged it, according to NHSP Trooper First Class Lori Terhune in the state’s complaint.
The count of stalking charges Pratt with “recklessly engaging in a course of conduct targeted at a specific person, which would cause a reasonable person to fear for his safety, or the safety of an immediate family member, and the person is actually placed in fear, in that on three separate occasions David Pratt struck a vehicle being driven by M.B. [age 60] or his immediate family member, and M.B. was actually placed in fear.”
Pratt is accused of driving recklessly on Wilderness Acres Road and on the wrong side of the road while negotiating a turn and striking the parked vehicle with an occupant inside.
Pratt was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Aug. 15.
Bail conditions prohibit him from any direct or indirect contact with Michael Belanger and from coming within 300 feet of where Belanger lives.
The case file did not include an affidavit for arrest and additional details about the incident were not known by press time Thursday.
In New Hampshire, a Class A misdemeanor count is punishable by a maximum county jail sentence of 12 months and a fine higher than $1,200 for any single offense.
In a separate incident in November 2020, Pratt was arrested on Wilderness Acres Road and charged with disorderly conduct and giving a false report to police.
