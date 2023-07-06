Local Man Charged With Using Dump Truck To Target Man, Strike His Vehicle

New Hampshire State Police (Contributed image)

A Lyman man has been arrested by New Hampshire State Police Troop F on charges of targeting a specific person and driving a dump truck into the man’s parked vehicle.

David Peter Pratt, 65, was arrested on June 24, and faces a Class A misdemeanor count of criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor count of stalking and causing a reasonable person to fear, and two violations each for reckless driving and negligent driving.

