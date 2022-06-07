An arrest warrant was issued for a man accused of buying thousands of dollars worth of tools on his former employer’s business account and then using them to buy drugs.
Gary B. Bolton, 32, homeless, failed to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday for arraignment on two counts of false pretenses or false tokens. Judge Justin P. Jiron then issued a warrant with bail set at $500.
One of the charges against Bolton is a felony.
The alleged victim in the case, Robert Barnes, 67, is the owner of “Bob’s Construction” in the town of Wheelock.
Barnes told police that Bolton worked for his company from August 1, 2020 through October 30, 2020 and then charged items to Barnes’ account at the St. Johnsbury Aubuchon Hardware store in September and October of 2021.
Police say the first fraudulent purchase was a Honda generator which cost $1,239.14. The second purchase was for several power tools including a Dewalt 10-inch Single Bevel Miter Saw at a cost of $235.99, a Lithium battery pack at a cost of $159.99, a 20 volt ”rapid charger” at a cost of $116.99 and a Dewalt Reciprocating Saw which cost $99.99.
“Bolton signed for both purchases,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Davis Guyer in his report. “The store manager of Aubuchon Hardware advised that he was present for the first transaction, and remembers Bolton was the one who signed for the generator under Bob’s Construction…Barnes said that he did not give Bolton permission to charge any items to his account at Aubuchon Hardware after he stopped working for him. Barnes also advised that he does not have these items.”
Police said they located Bolton at Maplefields convenience store on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury on Nov. 19, 2021, and interviewed him.
“He acknowledged signing his name ‘most of the time’ and stated that 2 times he used another name that was not his at the hardware store to acquire materials worth thousands of dollars,” wrote Ofc. Guyer. “Bolton stated that he then took the materials ‘to the city’ and exchanged them for drugs.”
Bolton faces a possible sentence of up to 11 years in prison and $3,000 in fines if convicted.
