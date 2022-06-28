A man from Newbury was charged with negligent operation for reportedly triggering a three-vehicle crash when he tried to merge at an Interstate 91 work zone in Bradford on June 6.
Trevor Moore, 19, was driving a 2018 Toyota Tacoma on I91 a few minutes before 6 p.m. on June 6 and failed to heed the warning signs of road work, according to Vermont State Police Trooper Evan Johnson.
A road crew was on the job painting lines. The left lane of travel was closed off. Multiple trucks and digital signage also communicated the single lane of travel, noted the trooper.
The trooper’s report states that Moore failed to merge into the single lane in a timely manner and when he did the Toyota he was driving struck a 2020 Ford Fusion driven by Michael Kittredge, age 68, of St. Johnsbury.
The impact caused the Fusion to overturn in the median and the Toyota to rollover in the median. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and removed from the scene by JTB Towing and Roland’s Wrecker Service. A third vehicle, driven by Kendrick Jackson, 41, of Slidell, La., was also struck and came to rest upright on the shoulder of the interstate. It had minor damage.
All three of the drivers suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. Moore and Kittredge were taken to Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H., and Jackson was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. As for seat belts, the trooper noted Moore was not wearing one. Kittredge did have a seat belt, and the trooper didn’t know if Jackson was buckled.
Vermont State Police was assisted on the scene by the Bradford Fire Department, Upper Valley Ambulance, Woodsville Ambulance, CALEX, and VTrans.
Trooper Johnson stated that the investigation is ongoing and he’d like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information. Call him at 802-748-3111.
In addition to the criminal citation for negligent operation which requires Moore to report to the Orange Superior Court on Aug. 17, he was also ticketed.
