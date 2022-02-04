Local Man Claimed To Be A ‘Bounty Hunter’

Vermont State Police were called to the Comfort Inn in St. Johnsbury in December for a report of a man in the lobby dressed in camouflage and acting suspiciously.
“The male was claiming to be a bounty hunter and was looking for someone who committed a murder,” wrote Tpr. Domonique Figueroa in her report. “The staff locked themselves in the office because they were scared of the male.”
Turns out the bounty hunter was actually Passumpsic resident Tristan E. Garcia, 22, who police located a short time later walking south on Route 5 from the Comfort Inn near the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police say that while they were speaking with Garcia about the alleged incident at the Comfort Inn, dispatch advised that Garcia was subject to court-ordered conditions of release from pending criminal charges including a curfew at his residence and an order that he not buy, have or drink alcoholic beverages.
“I could smell the odor of intoxicants emanating from his person,” wrote Tpr. Figueroa. “He also displayed several other signs of impairment such as bloodshot, watery eyes and an inability to remain steady while standing.”
Garcia was charged on Monday in Caledonia Superior Court to two counts of violating conditions of release including violations of his curfew and the no-drinking order.
Garcia pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released the conditions that he abides by his curfew, that he not buy, have or use regulated drugs without a prescription and that he not enter the premises of the Comfort Inn in St. Johnsbury.
Garcia faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and $2,000 in fines if convicted.
