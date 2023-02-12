Local Man Denies Federal Charge Of Operating Drug House In Barton

BURLINGTON — A 35-year-old man, who authorities said helped operate a drug house in Orleans County for more than two months last year, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to two felony charges.
Jeremy L. Young managed and controlled 2227 Maple Hill Road in Barton along with Erika Desormeaux, 36, of Barton from at least August 2022 until Oct. 26, 2022, the indictment said.
The two made the Barton house available for the unlawful manufacturing, storing, distributing and using both cocaine and fentanyl, the indictment said. They allowed two dangerous gang members to use the residence as part of a drug trafficking conspiracy, authorities said.
Young also faces a second felony count for conspiring with at least six other people in Vermont and elsewhere to distribute cocaine and fentanyl from at least as early as August 2022 continuing through until Oct. 26, 2022, records show.
Young, who has been wanted since his indictment on Dec. 22, surrendered in Burlington on Friday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Federal Magistrate Kevin J. Doyle agreed during an afternoon court hearing to release Young on conditions, including that he is monitored by a federal probation officer in Plattsburgh, N.Y. Young is now living near Gouverneur, N.Y., where he has family roots.
Young said besides a new home address in New York he also had just secured a different job, but never told the court what he will be doing. Doyle told Young his travel is restricted to Vermont, New York and New Hampshire and he is to refrain from criminal behavior.
Young’s defense lawyer, Allan J. Sullivan of Manchester, agreed to an April 17 deadline for pre-trial motions. Doyle said that is the same timetable for the other 6 defendants.
Seven people have now been charged as part of the wide-ranging investigation spearheaded by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Vermont Drug Task Force and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department.
The 10-count indictment also includes a forfeiture notice for all seven defendants. If any defendant is convicted, prosecutors are asking they forfeit their drug proceeds, the indictment said.
Desormeaux and two primary leaders of the drug conspiracy – gang members formerly from Springfield, Mass. — were charged in late October, records show. Four more defendants were added to the indictment in December.
Nathaniel Jamal “JJ” Jones, 36, and Jermaine “Bear” Douchette, 42, had fled the Barton residence several hours before the joint raid on Oct. 26, 2022, investigators said.
Federal authorities said a nationwide search began for them, but they had gone into hiding by moving between various temporary or rented locations.
The ATF eventually raided an Airbnb at Old State Route 5A in Westmore on Jan. 13 after obtaining a federal search warrant. They located the two main fugitives and Michelle Provencher, 24, also known as Michelle Hall, 24, of Irasburg, officials said.
According to a court affidavit by ATF Special Agent Tam Vieth both Jones and Douchette distributed controlled substances from the Barton residence. Investigators arranged the purchase of cocaine and fentanyl from the defendants on multiple occasions and most happened at the Barton residence, records indicate.
The criminal complaint affidavit filed last October maintains the conspirators acquired and possessed firearms during the investigation and attempted to acquire firearms by third party purchases.
A substantial quantity of suspected cocaine was seized from the Barton residence during the early morning raid last October. Investigators also confiscated multiple loaded firearms from various rooms at the home, including a privately made assault rifle, a Mossberg 702 .22-caliber rifle, a Ruger LCPII handgun, and a shotgun.
The ATF said both men are considered dangerous and Douchette has a homicide conviction.
Douchette has been identified as a member of the “LaFamilia” a nationwide gang with a strong presence in Holyoke, Mass., where he was born and raised, the ATF said.
Jones, who also uses three other names including Nathaniel Lavalle, has a six-point star and the letters OGC, which stands for Org. Gang Crip, on his left hand, records show. Jones also has listed gang affiliations for the Crips and the Eastern Ave Boys, the ATF reported.
The Vermont Drug Task Force made multiple drug purchases in Orleans County from Jones and Douchette during the investigation, court records note.
Vieth filed an elaborate 33-page affidavit outlining the reported criminal drug trafficking, unlawful attempts to buy guns and at least one sexual assault and one aggravated assault with a firearm on local women by Jones and Douchette.
As part of an offshoot of the drug case, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department investigated reports of firearms being purchased by non-felons, including Desormeaux, on behalf of felons at a couple of local gun shops, Vieth said.
The other two defendants charged in the cocaine and fentanyl distribution conspiracy are Daniel Peters, 27, of Barton and Tyler Norris, 31, of Newport, the indictment showed. Norris also faces a charge of distributing cocaine and fentanyl on Oct. 11, 2022 along with Jones and Desormeaux, records.
All the defendants have pleaded not guilty to each of the charges they face in the indictment.
