Local Man Denies Federal Charge Of Operating Drug House In Barton

2227 Maple Hill Rd, Barton, Vt. (Contributed Google Maps)

BURLINGTON — A 35-year-old man, who authorities said helped operate a drug house in Orleans County for more than two months last year, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to two felony charges.

Jeremy L. Young managed and controlled 2227 Maple Hill Road in Barton along with Erika Desormeaux, 36, of Barton from at least August 2022 until Oct. 26, 2022, the indictment said.

