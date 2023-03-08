Barton Man Denies Federal Charges Allegedly Connected To Major Drug Ring
Buy Now

2227 Maple Hill Road, Barton. (Google maps)

BURLINGTON — A seventh Northeast Kingdom defendant linked to a major drug and gun operation based in Barton has denied two federal felony charges, according to U.S. District Court records.

Tyler Norris, 31, of Barton, pleaded not guilty in federal court on Tuesday to a charge for conspiring with at least six other people in Vermont and elsewhere to distribute cocaine and fentanyl from at least as early as August 2022 and continuing through until Oct. 26, 2022.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments