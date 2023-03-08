BURLINGTON — A seventh Northeast Kingdom defendant linked to a major drug and gun operation based in Barton has denied two federal felony charges, according to U.S. District Court records.
Tyler Norris, 31, of Barton, pleaded not guilty in federal court on Tuesday to a charge for conspiring with at least six other people in Vermont and elsewhere to distribute cocaine and fentanyl from at least as early as August 2022 and continuing through until Oct. 26, 2022.
Norris also denied a second charge for intentionally distributing cocaine and fentanyl on Oct. 11, 2022, with two of his co-defendants, Erika Desormeaux, 36, and Nathaniel Jamal Jones, 36, both of Barton, records show.
Federal Magistrate Kevin Doyle gave defense lawyer Chandler Matson of Stowe until April 17 to file any pre-trial motions for Norris.
Doyle also approved a prosecution request that Norris be held as a risk to flee and a danger to the community based on his criminal record and drug use.
Norris lived for multiple weeks last fall with Desormeaux and her partner, Jeremy Young, 35, at 2227 Maple Hill Road in Barton, authorities said. Norris was in a room with multiple loaded firearms and more than 100 grams of suspected cocaine when agents executed a federal search warrant at the Barton residence on Oct. 26, 2022, but he was not initially charged.
Desromeaux and Young have pleaded not guilty in federal court to various charges, including conspiring to operate a drug house out of their residence that allowed for the unlawful manufacturing, storing, distributing and using of cocaine and fentanyl as early as August 2022 and ran until the drug raid halted operations, records show.
Desromeaux and Young allowed two dangerous gang members — Jones, also known as “JJ” and Jermaine “Bear” Douchette Jr. — to use the residence as part of a drug trafficking conspiracy, authorities said.
Norris and “his co-conspirators not only possessed firearms as part of their drug activities, but the defendant was present when his co-defendants actively used firearms to threaten, detain, and harm at least one individual, as described in the complaint affidavit,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Lasher said in his detention motion.
Lasher said Norris represents a continuing danger to the community and a substantial flight risk. At the time of the indictment in December 2022, Norris was jailed in Massachusetts. Records show he was arrested by Springfield, Mass. Police for felony breaking and entering a building at night, larceny, and resisting arrest on November 7, 2022.
A federal detainer was lodged with the Massachusetts prison following the indictment in Vermont last December, and he was eventually turned over in Hampden County, Mass., in February.
Lasher said the criminal history for Norris shows he had sustained a long string of misdemeanor convictions in Vermont for a series of domestic and simple assault cases, along with charges of unlawful mischief, resisting arrest and violating both conditions of release and abuse prevention orders.
Lasher said Norris also has at least three failures to appear for court proceedings in Vermont.
The exact length of time Norris spent in Vermont is unknown. Lasher argued it appeared Norris has been active in Massachusetts and likely has contacts there through his drug-trafficking connections, suggesting he could leave Vermont and continue his criminal activities elsewhere with relative ease. Doyle agreed that he needed to be detained.
The seven defendants have now been charged as part of the wide-ranging investigation spearheaded by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Vermont Drug Task Force and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department.
The 10-count indictment also includes a forfeiture notice for all seven defendants. The indictment said that if any defendant is convicted, prosecutors are asking they give up their drug proceeds.
Desormeaux and two primary leaders of the drug conspiracy – gang members formerly from Springfield, Mass. — were charged in late October, records show. Investigators said Jones and Douchette had fled the Barton residence several hours before the joint raid on Oct. 26, 2022.
Four more defendants, including Norris, were added to the indictment in December.
After obtaining a federal search warrant, the ATF eventually raided an Airbnb at Old State Route 5A in Westmore on Jan. 13. They found the two main fugitives and Michelle Provencher, 24, also known as Michelle Hall, 24, of Irasburg, officials said.
According to a court affidavit by ATF Special Agent Tam Vieth, Jones and Douchette distributed controlled substances from the Barton residence. Investigators arranged the purchase of cocaine and fentanyl from the defendants on multiple occasions and most happened at the Barton residence, records indicate.
The criminal complaint affidavit filed last October maintains the conspirators acquired and possessed firearms during the investigation and attempted to acquire firearms by third-party purchases.
The ATF said both men are considered dangerous and Douchette has a homicide conviction.
Douchette has been identified as a member of the “LaFamilia” a nationwide gang with a strong presence in Holyoke, Mass., where he was born and raised, the ATF said.
Jones, who also uses three other names including Nathaniel Lavalle, has a six-point star and the letters OGC, which stands for Org. Gang Crip, on his left hand, records show. Jones also has listed gang affiliations for the Crips and the Eastern Ave Boys, the ATF reported.
The Vermont Drug Task Force made multiple drug purchases in Orleans County from Jones and Douchette during the investigation, court records note.
Vieth filed an elaborate 33-page affidavit outlining the reported criminal drug trafficking, unlawful attempts to buy guns and at least one sexual assault and one aggravated assault with a firearm on local women by Jones and Douchette.
As part of an offshoot of the drug case, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department investigated reports of firearms purchased by non-felons, including Desormeaux, on behalf of felons at several local gun shops, Vieth said.
The other defendant charged in the cocaine and fentanyl distribution conspiracy is Daniel Peters, 27, of Barton, the indictment showed.
All the defendants have pleaded not guilty to each charge they face in the indictment.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.