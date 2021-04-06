A Holland man traveling through his sugarbush on an ATV Monday evening died when the ATV overturned.

Dale Nadeau, 75, was traveling through a steep, uneven area of the sugarbush in the area of Gore Road when the accident happened. Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner reported that Nadeau was pinned beneath the overturned ATV.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing and the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy which is scheduled to be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments