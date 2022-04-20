ST. JOHNSBURY — Police say a local man driving a 1984 Ford Mustang claimed he fled a pursuing police car on Tuesday because he didn’t want to risk damage to the car.
Chad Pelkey, 32, is accused of trying to elude the pursuit of Cpl. George Johnson on Tuesday morning. The officer noted that he tried to stop Pelkey on Route 5 heading south out of town in the Mustang because the vehicle was unregistered and he knew Pelkey’s license was under suspension.
When Cpl. Johnson activated the lights on his cruiser, he reported, Pelkey failed to stop and continued south, taking the Interstate 91 on-ramp. The officer began pursuit, chasing after the Mustang that turned onto Interstate 93. Cpl. Johnson said the Mustang reached speeds exceeding 100 mph. He broke off the pursuit as the car took Exit 1 in Waterford and turned onto Route 18.
Cpl. Johnson noted that he believed Pelkey was driving toward his mother’s house. The officer contacted Pelkey’s mother and told her that Pelkey needed to report to the police department.
Pelkey arrived there a few minutes before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. It was then, noted Cpl. Johnson, that Pelkey offered an excuse for failing to stop. “[Pelkey] stated that he only ran because he did not want his vehicle seized and damaged,” the officer wrote.
The car, Cpl. Johnson said, is important to Pelkey as it belonged to his father who is now deceased and because it is a special anniversary model.
The officer cited Pelkey for attempting to elude and for driving while under license suspension. He is directed to appear at Caledonia Superior Court on June 13.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.