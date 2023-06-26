Local Man Faces Charges For Alleged Sexual Assaults Against Young Girls
Grafton County Courthouse and Department of Corrections.

A Bath man faces decades behind bars for what prosecutors said were multiple sexual assaults against two children, with the first assaults beginning 26 years ago and lasting nearly a decade.

In the June grand jury indictments released Friday from Grafton Superior Court, Edward H. Gibson Sr., 55, is charged with 29 special class felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two Class B felony counts of felonious sexual assault.

