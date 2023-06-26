Local Man Faces Charges For Alleged Sexual Assaults Against Young Girls

A Bath man faces decades behind bars for what prosecutors said were multiple sexual assaults against two children, with the first assaults beginning 26 years ago and lasting nearly a decade.
In the June grand jury indictments released Friday from Grafton Superior Court, Edward H. Gibson Sr., 55, is charged with 29 special class felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two Class B felony counts of felonious sexual assault.
From 1997 to 2005, Gibson is alleged to have engaged in a pattern of sexual assault by sexually assaulting a girl beginning when she was seven years old, with the assaults resulting, in several instances, in injuries to the victim.
Between 2003 and 2008, prosecutors said Gibson engaged in another pattern of sexual assault when he sexually assaulted a second girl beginning when she was four years old, including at times when Gibson’s girlfriend was not home during the victim’s visit to the house and one time “in the living room when someone unexpectedly came to Edward Gibson’s residence.”
According to the case summary viewed on Tuesday, Gibson, who is being represented by defense attorney Emily Wynes, was held on preventative detention without bail following an arraignment on June 20.
The case is being prosecuted by assistant Grafton County attorneys Amanda Jacobson and Paul Fitzgerald.
In New Hampshire, a special class felony count is punishable by a maximum state prison sentence of 10 to 20 years and a Class B felony by a maximum sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
New Hampshire Judicial Branch records also show a separate case filed on May 15 against Gibson, who faces two special class felony counts alleging aggravated felonious sexual assault against a family member in 2019 and a pattern of sexual assault.
Court records show prior convictions against Gibson, including for misdemeanor simple assault, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct in 1988 and felony escape in 1988.
Records also show a woman took out a restraining order against Gibson in 2010.
