Local Man Faces Up To Life In Prison In Baby-Shaking Case

Facing up to life in prison, the Coos County man accused of shaking a five-month-old girl so hard that she will likely have permanent brain damage and physical disability is taking his case to trial.
On Thursday, attorneys in the case agreed to target a September jury trial for Hunter Berry, 22, and in the meantime, review the MRI imaging that can indicate shaken baby syndrome.
“We’ve just received the imaging and we’re still pending depositions,” Tony Hutchins, of the office of the New Hampshire Public Defender who is representing Berry, said during a status conference. “As the court knows, we have an expert and those images are pending review. We estimate that review should take place next month.”
The prosecutor in the case, Assistant Coos County Attorney Scott Whitaker, said he anticipates calling eight to 12 witnesses for the state.
“I haven’t created a witness list at this point, but it would be at least one expert, multiple law enforcement officers, and several lay witnesses,” said Whitaker.
Hutchins expects to call just one witness, and possibly no others.
“We would expect at least our expert,” he said. “Again, we don’t know. She has not reviewed the images yet, as far as we know. We expect to call that witness and as far as I know, there are no others.”
Both attorneys estimate the length of a trial at four to five days.
In September, Berry was indicted by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on two Class A felony counts of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury.
The first count charges him with “recklessly” causing serious bodily injury to the infant “when he held her and rapidly moved her in a back-and-forth motion” resulting in the girl suffering a spinal subdural hematoma, a type of bleeding from a traumatic brain injury.
The second indictment charges him with acting with “extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he committed the act of holding her and rapidly shaking her back and forth, contributing to the baby “suffering abusive head trauma in the form of retinal bleeding, brain swelling and infarction, and damage to the occipital brain lobe, said injuries resulting in brain damage or physical disability that is likely to be permanent.”
The incident occurred on Feb. 3, 2020, in a Whitefield apartment, where Berry had been living with the infant’s mother, said prosecutors.
He is not the baby’s father.
The initial call to Whitefield police came from the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families.
Because of the nature of the case, Whitefield police turned the investigation over to the state’s Major Crime Unit.
Berry, who had previously been arrested for assault against the girl’s mother in a separate incident at the same apartment in December 2019, was arrested a few days after the February incident involving the baby at a family member’s residence in Stewartstown after police began their investigation.
He later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault against the mother.
In New Hampshire, the Class A felony charges he faces in the infant assault case each carry a maximum New Hampshire Prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years.
In October, however, Whitaker provided the court and Berry with a notice of extended terms of imprisonment that apply under the New Hampshire Rules of Criminal Procedure and can be administered based on the nature of the crime and age of the victim.
In the notice, Whitaker said if Berry is convicted of the first assault charge he will be convicted under the sentence-enhancing provision of RSA 651:6 I(e), the New Hampshire statute on an extended term of imprisonment, which means he can receive a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of 30 years because the victim was under 13.
If convicted of the second charge that alleges assault with extreme indifference to the value of human life, Berry can be sentenced under the enhanced sentencing statute with a 25-year minimum sentence and a maximum of life imprisonment, also because the victim was under 13 and because the assault caused brain damage and physical disability to the child that is likely to be permanent, said Whitaker.
As of Monday, Berry remained in the Coos County House of Corrections without bail.
Following his February 2020 arrest, Berry was denied bail and ordered held at the House of Corrections on preventative detention after the judge determined he is a flight risk and danger to the community.
According to the Coos Superior Court bail order, Berry “has no employment, is a potential danger to others, has relatives out of state, has a domestic violence arrest record, and reckless operation arrest record; and due to severity of the alleged offense, is deemed a flight risk and danger to himself and/or others.”
