Local Man Facing 30 Years In Prison After Alleged Domestic Assault
Essex County Courthouse, Guildhall, Vt. (File Photo)

A Lunenburg man has been charged with felony 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault and felony 1st-degree unlawful restraint.

Isaac Stinehour, 30, pleaded not guilty to the charges in Essex Superior Court on Thursday. Judge Rory T. Thibault then released him on conditions.

