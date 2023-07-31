Local Man Facing 30 Years In Prison After Alleged Domestic Assault

A Lunenburg man has been charged with felony 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault and felony 1st-degree unlawful restraint.
Isaac Stinehour, 30, pleaded not guilty to the charges in Essex Superior Court on Thursday. Judge Rory T. Thibault then released him on conditions.
According to the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, police were called to River Road in Lunenburg for a report of a domestic assault and met with the alleged victim - a 31-year-old woman.
Essex Superior Court
“I observed a large swollen bruise under (her) right cheek, also redness on her left cheek, two abrasions on her nose, scratches on her right shoulder, cuts on both shins, and what appeared to be red marks on her neck that appeared to be caused by fingers gripping her neck,” wrote Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby in his report.
The alleged assault began with an argument, according to the report.
“(She) advised that Isaac was very intoxicated,” wrote Sheriff Colby. “When she attempted to leave the bedroom Isaac then prevented (her) from leaving and told her she had to stay in the room and listen to him…Isaac threw her on the bed and he began striking her in the head. (She) advised that he said he was going to kill her.”
The alleged victim told police she got away and made it into the hallway, where Isaac tackled her to the ground and that Isaac had her in a choke hold and was trying to put her to sleep.
“(She) advised that she rolled over and continued to try to squirm out from underneath Isaac into the kitchen,” wrote Sheriff Colby. “(She) advised at one point Isaac got on top of her and was straddling her and choking her by squeezing her neck with his hands.…(She) was able to get up and grabbed a knife in the kitchen and attempted to defend herself with the knife. (She) stated that this made Isaac really mad and he got the knife away from her and began hitting her all over her body and at this point he kicked her in the stomach.”
Police said the alleged victim tried to flee once more and she crashed into a closed glass door. The alleged assault ended when Stinehour felt sick to his stomach, said police.
Stinehour faces a possible sentence of up to 30 years in prison and $75,000 in fines.
