Local Man Facing Multiple Felonies After Incident At Border Motel

A local man is being held without bail following an alleged incident at the Border Motel in Derby.
Ronald W. Carter Jr, 50, of Newport, pleaded not guilty on Feb. 10 in Orleans Superior Court to felony charges of 1st-degree unlawful restraint, two counts of 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault, lewd & lascivious conduct and 2nd-degree aggravated domestic assault - prior conviction.
Carter also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of criminal threatening and interference with access to emergency services.
Orleans Superior Court
Vermont State Police said they received a report of a possible domestic assault at the motel on Feb. 9 at 9:50 a.m. They then traveled to North County Hospital to speak with the alleged victim - a 50-year-old woman.
The alleged victim told Tpr. Anthony Rice that the assault started following an argument between her and Carter.
“(She) stated that Carter then began to scream at her and call her a whore and slut and ‘No one is going to come for you, not even the cops, only after your dead,’” wrote Tpr. Rice in his report. “(She) stated after that, Carter then went after her… (She) stated he also placed his right forearm on her left arm and began to press down on her throat while squeezing her throat with his right hand. (She) stated that Carter then barricaded her into the apartment and would not let her leave or access her phone.”
Police then went to the Border Motel and arrested Carter.
A records check showed there were previous abuse incidents with (the alleged victim), as well as a prior inactive RFA (Relief From Abuse order), said police.
“A review of Carter’s criminal record revealed he also has two previous domestic assault convictions,” wrote Tpr. Rice.
Carter, who is being held at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, faces a possible sentence of 57 years in prison and over $116,000 in fines.
