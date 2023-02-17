Local Man Facing Multiple Felonies After Incident At Border Motel
Buy Now

Ronald W. Carter Jr.

A local man is being held without bail following an alleged incident at the Border Motel in Derby.

Ronald W. Carter Jr, 50, of Newport, pleaded not guilty on Feb. 10 in Orleans Superior Court to felony charges of 1st-degree unlawful restraint, two counts of 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault, lewd & lascivious conduct and 2nd-degree aggravated domestic assault - prior conviction.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments