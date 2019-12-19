A man from East Ryegate was ordered by a judge in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday to not drive or drink alcohol after he pleaded not guilty to a third charge of drunken driving.

Jeremy White, 33, told Judge Mary Miles Teachout he is willing to comply with her order.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.