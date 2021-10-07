Local Man Files To Withdraw Guilty Pleas In Murder Case

Armed with a new attorney, a Littleton man has formally filed to withdraw his pleas of guilty in a 2016 murder case, claiming he was under a “cocktail” of prescription drugs at the time and was misinformed by his attorneys.
In May 2018, Damion Yeargle, 26, the trigger man aided by two other men, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the May 27, 2016, shooting death of Robert Pierog, 22, outside Pierog’s West Main Street apartment in Littleton that prosecutors said was part for Pierog being an informant for Bethlehem police.
Yeargle, who was represented by Ted Lothstein and Richard Guerriero, was sentenced to a total of 36 to 72 years in New Hampshire State Prison and is serving a concurrent sentence of 15 to 30 years for conspiracy.
During a status conference on July 2 at Grafton Superior Court, Don Topham, who was appointed as Yeargle’s public defender the month before, said he’s reviewed hundreds of post-conviction cases and helped free two people.
But Yeargle’s case, Topham told the judge, is different because he was represented by two highly qualified attorneys and had a lengthy conservation with the judge before entering his pleas, which could make withdrawing his pleas of guilty a challenge.
Topham told the court he would need 90 days to review Yeargle’s before filing any motion.
On Monday, Topham filed a motion asking the court to allow Yeargle to withdraw his pleas in order for a jury trial to be held in the case.
He argues that Yeargle’s previous attorneys failed to convey a plea offer to him that would have resulted in him serving a “far shorter sentence than the one he received” and Yeargle’s pleas were “not knowing, intelligent and voluntary” because when he entered the pleas he was unable to do so because of “the effects of the prescription drug cocktail that he had been administered.”
After entering his pleas, Yeargle since learned that Guerriero received a plea offer from state prosecutors that would have allowed him to serve a minimum sentence of 25 years if accepted, said Topham.
“Mr. Yeargle’s pleas were the result of his ignorance of this lesser plea offer, making trial counsel’s representation constitutionally deficient,” Topham, citing case law, wrote the court.
Yeargle also suffered “actual prejudice” as a result of his past attorney’s action since his plea resulted in a far longer sentence than he would have received, said Topham.
In addition, Topham argues that Yeargle’s attorneys left him with the impression that if he did not accept a plea offer and took his case to trial, his grandmother would be called as a witness for the prosecution and would be incarcerated if she refused to testify.
“Because Mr. Yeargle was under the mistaken impression that if he proceeded with a jury trial his grandmother’s refusal to testify would cause her to be incarcerated, his guilty pleas were not voluntarily made and so the withdrawal of those pleas must be allowed to prevent a manifest injustice,” argued Topham.
Yeargle, he said, has “suffered from mental illness his entire life” and was administered a number of prescription medicines while awaiting trial.
“Because of these medications, Mr. Yeargle lacked sufficient mental capacity to understand what was happening at his plea and sentencing hearing,” argued Topham. “A criminal defendant has the constitutional right to not be tried if he is legally incompetent … Since Mr. Yeargle has been incarcerated … he has been able to stop taking the psychotropic medications that impacted his thought process at his plea and sentencing hearing. He has now become clear-headed. That has allowed him to realize that he was not competent at the time of his plea and sentencing due to the effects of those drugs.”
The prosecutor in the case, Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward, has not yet responded to Yeargle’s motion to withdraw his pleas.
A status conference is scheduled for Oct. 21 at Grafton Superior Court.
According to his case summary, if the case goes to trial Yeargle would be charged with first-degree murder, a count that carries life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
Prosecutors said Yeargle, conspiring with two other men, gunned down Pierog with a .22-caliber rifle.
In January 2019, Quade Kadle, 23, of Jefferson, who knocked on Pierog’s door to lure him down the steps, pleaded guilty to his role as a murder conspirator and is serving a prison sentence of 13 to 30 years.
In March 2019, Nicholas Skidmore, 26, of Littleton, who drove Yeargle and Kadle to and from the scene and was the first to cooperate with police, pleaded guilty for his role as a conspirator and was given the same sentence, with a possible five-year reduction.
During the murder, prosecutors said the trio wore gloves to hide their fingerprints and bandanas to conceal their faces.
When questioned by police the following morning, they initially denied involvement but were arrested and charged several days later after police discovered the rifle and other evidence discarded along back roads in Vermont.
