ST. JOHNSBURY — A local man is being held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury pending his arraignment Monday, Aug. 21, in Caledonia on numerous charges from incidents August 10 in West Burke, and August 18 in Lyndon.
Andrew Baird, 23, of Barton is alleged by Lyndonville police to have caused property damage by the new eagle statue in Sanborn Bridge Park on Main Street. Responding officers found the offending motorist had left, but property damage was found to the grass and soil after they received reports, and were provided photos, of someone in a pickup truck doing burnouts in the park at 2:26 p.m.
Baird was located and taken into custody regarding this and another incident investigated by Ofc. Renaudette. He was charged with unlawful mischief, leaving the scene of an accident (property damage only), careless/negligent operation, violation of conditions of release, and driving after criminal suspension due to prior DUI action.
Baird was cited into Caledonia Superior Court on the above violations with an arraignment date of October 23, and issued three Vermont Civil Violation complaints. He was then released into the custody of Vermont State Police in regards to another matter investigated by that agency.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
Baird had been accused of a host of other charges August 10, after state police responded to an 11:37 p.m. call to a domestic disturbance West Burke. Troopers say Baird assaulted an individual at the residence, stole money from them, drove with a criminally suspended driver’s license, and damaged a vehicle at the residence.
Further investigation revealed violation of two sets of active conditions of release, and a final abuse prevention order.
Troopers were unable to locate Baird the night of this incident. Following the Aug. 18 incident in Lyndon, troopers took Baird into custody from the Lyndonville PD and transported him to St. Johnsbury where he was to be held in custody until his arraignment on charges of first degree aggravated domestic assault, second degree aggravated domestic assault, violation of conditions of release X2, violation of a final abuse prevention order, driver license criminally suspended, unlawful mischief, and petite larceny.
