ST. JOHNSBURY — A local man is being held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury pending his arraignment Monday, Aug. 21, in Caledonia on numerous charges from incidents August 10 in West Burke, and August 18 in Lyndon.

Andrew Baird, 23, of Barton is alleged by Lyndonville police to have caused property damage by the new eagle statue in Sanborn Bridge Park on Main Street. Responding officers found the offending motorist had left, but property damage was found to the grass and soil after they received reports, and were provided photos, of someone in a pickup truck doing burnouts in the park at 2:26 p.m.

